‘Black Adam’ producer would love to adapt ‘Kingdom Come’

DCEU canon is a bit of a disjointed mess at the best of times, with a number of projects that are all technically set in the same world often marching to the beat of their own drum.

For example; James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad is a direct sequel to David Ayer’s first film, even though it doesn’t reference either Suicide Squad or Birds of Prey in any significant fashion, despite bringing back several cast members from both.

Speaking of which, Jurnee Smollett’s Black Canary is getting her own HBO Max spinoff, and has additionally been rumored for a cameo in Batgirl. The HBO Max movie will feature Michael Keaton as Batman, despite the fact Suicide Squad established that Ben Affleck was the Dark Knight in the Gotham City inhabited by Harley Quinn, and by extension Dinah Lance. Got that?

However, with the multiverse coming into play when The Flash arrives in November, anything is now possible. Speaking to Collider, Black Adam producer Hiram Garcia revealed that if he could bring any DC story to the big screen, he’d go for a big one.

“Look, I think the dream project that’s something we’ve always spoken about at Seven Bucks, we would love to make someday, which is a tougher ambition due to, obviously, IP and rules and so forth, but always been obsessed with Kingdom Come, the Mark Waid/Alex Ross joint that those guys did. I think that storyline was always so compelling. We’ve always envisioned it as kind of an epic, multi-film saga. I think that’s something we’ve always dreamed of being able to do. If there was ever a dream project, and not trying to start a fire where it’s like we’re gunning after that, because it’s just pie in the sky, you’d love to be able to tell the story, and I always admired that story of the juxtaposition of old-school heroes versus new-school heroes and how they clash and a world so divided in terms of how they view what is justice now and what was it and what should it be. It’s always just always something very compelling in the big, cataclysmic mash-up of old versus new. That’s something that, look, in a perfect world, we could do it, would love to do it.”

Given that Dwayne Johnson is one of the most powerful stars in the industry, if Black Adam hits as big as we’re all expecting and he wants to make Kingdom Come after that, then Warner Bros. almost certainly wouldn’t be inclined to offer much resistance to the idea.