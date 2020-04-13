Dwayne Johnson Confirms Black Adam’s Production Has Been Delayed

There’s not an entertainment project on planet earth that hasn’t been affected by the Coronavirus pandemic.

In three short months, it’s grounded flights, canceled large public gatherings, and forced governments of the world into lockdown, so it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise when the likes of Disney and Warner Bros. begin postponing many of their upcoming film and TV projects.

Case in point: the standalone Black Adam movie. The DC blockbuster, which still has Dwayne Johnson attached to headline – yes, even after all these years of false hope and non-starts – was originally set to go before the cameras in the coming weeks. Alas, production has now been delayed well into the summer (and perhaps as far as September), as Johnson himself told BroBible.

I was shooting Red Notice for Netflix with Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot… and we were shut down due to Coronavirus. Black Adam… probably at the end of summer now. We’re probably pushed maybe into August. Maybe in September. I can’t wait for that. I’ve been training for months and months and months for that. It’s a passion project for me, and it’s a role I hold deep into my DNA.

Dwayne Johnson isn’t fooling around when he tells us that Black Adam is a project he’s been training for – physically, we might add – for months and months. All you need to do is take one glance at his personal Instagram account and its many workout photos for evidence of that. The Rock is looking J-A-C-K-E-D.

And frankly, it’s a testimony to Johnson’s star power, coupled with the general sense of intrigue that surrounds the character of Black Adam, that people are still excited for the long-gestating DC flick.

Whether this delay will have a knock-on effect on Black Adam‘s December 2021 release date is another question entirely, as Dwayne Johnson failed to mention any official change of plans. Perhaps Warner Bros. is holding fire for a little while before announcing an updated slate a la Marvel Studios? One way or another, we’ll have all the latest developments for you right here.