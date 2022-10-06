Later this month, Black Adam will awaken from his rest and the hierarchy of power in the D.C. Universe will change, as the Rock has so often told us. In addition to comic characters, chaos, and adventure, another performer in the film hopes it will have a deeper impact.

Co-star Quintessa Swindell makes their views about her character Cyclone and the broader context of the movie known in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. Black Adam is Swindell’s first-ever superhero role, and one of the key parts of the movie Quintessa is thankful the movie explores is how right and wrong can vary from place to place all over the world.

“Especially now, when we reframe our thoughts about imperialism, globalization, and who has the power in a society, those are concepts that are so timely, and I’m thankful that Black Adam talks about them, and promotes that conversation. I hope that when people go, they’re like, ‘well, what would you have done? What do you signify as justice or injustice, and how does that fluctuate culture to culture?’ That’s what I love about the film.”

Swindell also adds the hardest part of being their character was relaxing. Essentially, they tend to be bottled up a lot and so the key to giving a good performance was apparently letting go and living in the moment of each scene during production.

“The biggest challenge was getting out of my head and letting go and being loose. For me, sometimes I tend to keep things really tight, and with Cyclone, I just wanted to release and be as present as I possibly could. And just have fun.”

Johnson stars as the titular character and Viola Davis is back as Amanda Waller after previous DCEU appearances. Marwan Kenzari will play Sabbac, the villain. In the future, Johnson wants to have his character meet Shazam, and, possibly, Superman.

Black Adam releases Oct. 21 in the United States. Though the film has a lot of talent behind it, it is also tracking for one of the lowest DCEU openings ever as of last month as well.