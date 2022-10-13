‘Black Adam’ rumored to have cut appearance from massive DC hero due to the Arrowverse

With Black Adam only a few weeks away, there’s a rumor going around that a hero from The CW was originally going to be in the movie, but was cut at the last minute.

Apparently Stargirl was supposed to be a part of the show but was removed because of her solo series, which is tied to the network’s Arrowverse universe. That show stars Brec Bassinger, but The Direct is reporting that Black Adam would’ve probably used a different actress.

The Stargirl rumor originates from two places. One is a tweet by KC Walsh.

She was originally scripted to be in BA but they removed so JSA members because Stargirl and didn’t want to deal with any crossover stuff — KC “Krypt Ceeper” Walsh (@TheComixKid) October 12, 2022

“She was originally scripted to be in BA but they removed so JSA (Justice Society of America) members because Stargirl and didn’t want to deal with any crossover stuff,” Walsh said.

The other corroboration for the rumor is a 2019 story by That Hashtag Show saying that Stargirl would indeed be in the movie.

Stargirl was a member of the JSA so the casting would make sense. The character has no inherent powers but does have a Cosmic Staff that gives her the ability to fly, shoot energy beams and manipulate the energy around her.

There’s always the possibility that when production realized it couldn’t use Stargirl, it went ahead with Cyclone, who’s played by Quintessa Swindell. Swindell is non-binary and that’s good for diversity and representation, so it may have all worked out better in the long run.

Black Adam will go head to head with the JSA in the movie — a team that’s older than the Justice League and widely considered to be a precursor to the former. That team includes Doctor Fate, Cyclone, Hawkman and Atom Smasher.

Black Adam smashes into theaters on Oct. 21.