Black Adam Set Photos Reveal New Look At Dwayne Johnson

DC FanDome isn’t until next weekend, but the comic book company and Warner Bros. aren’t messing around when it comes to drumming up the hype. The first trailer for the second annual extravaganza recently dropped, showcasing the bevvy of big-name titles set to make a splash.

One of the most hotly-anticipated movies on the docket is Black Adam, with Dwayne Johnson finally making his first foray into the superhero genre fifteen years after first attaching himself to the title role. Expectations are high for The Rock playing a character equal in power to Superman but without a no-kill rule, so some footage would go down very nicely indeed.

Until that does or doesn’t happen, new screenshots from the DC FanDome trailer reveal Black Adam’s leading man and producer glowering very menacingly, as you can see below.

Jaume Collet-Serra did a decent job with Johnson’s last effects-heavy effort Jungle Cruise, but he’s got a background in the horror and thriller genres, so maybe the DCEU will be a much better fit for his sensibilities than a family-friendly Disney theme park adaptation. It’s a passion project for Johnson, so Black Adam is well-placed to deliver the goods.

