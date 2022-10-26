‘Black Adam’ star addresses a possible DCU future

Warning: Spoilers for Black Adam to follow.

Black Adam is close to wrapping up its first explosive week at the box office, with Dwayne Johnson’s superhero passion project delighting fans all over the world, even if that same delight isn’t quite as replicated in the hearts of critics.

Love it or hate it, there’s no denying that Black Adam is an enormous step forward for the DC Universe; not only has the titular antihero shaken up the power dynamics in the franchise’s canon, but the film was also chock full of exciting newcomers, such as Noah Centineo’s Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell’s Cyclone, and Aldis Hodge’s Hawkman, as well as one, particularly tantalizing returnee of the Kryptonian variety.

But one character didn’t need superpowers to cement herself as one of the film’s best; indeed, Sarah Shahi’s performance as Adrianna Tomaz, a former university professor, current freedom fighter, and the one responsible for releasing Black Adam from his prison, stole the show, with her character taking up one of the most unique positions in the film’s conflict.

But could this be the end of the road for Adrianna? In an interview with The Direct, Shahi unsurprisingly admitted that she would be all too happy to bring Adrianna back for future DCU projects, even though no discussions have yet taken place about the possibility.

“No discussions of that kind have happened and stuff, but it would be a real honor to portray that character.”

Those of you familiar with the comics already know that there’s more than enough source material to continue building the character; the comic book iteration of Adrianna is eventually granted the powers of the Egyptian goddess Isis, so we could very well be in for a scenario where Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam isn’t the only one who shakes up the hierarchy of the DCU.

Black Adam is currently playing in theaters.