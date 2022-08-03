Unless David Zaslav wants a Zas-laugh, the Black Adam movie with Dwayne Johnson is still coming out in October. It features other characters aside from Johnson’s titular one, and, now, Hawkman’s Aldis Hodge explains why he and Adam fight in the film.

The 35-year-old gets into character motivations in a new article published by Screen Rant today. Essentially, in the piece, his character and Johnson’s are friends, but they share similar personality traits and this often results in friction when at work.

“They’re friends; they just had a little spat. [Laughs] No, they’re both savage beasts who are moving to the beat of their own drum. Best intentions in the world, they’re just opposed on a couple of different things. They clash every now and then, and you get the best of these two feral animals just knocking it out. When it comes to the biggest battles that I have never seen the likes of, these guys are incredible. And what they go through is massive.”

Hodge did not reveal anything else to the outlet and it is not known whether Johnson’s character will remain an antihero or become a full-fledged villain by the time credits role. He has no reservations about killing people – which is something DC heroes generally do not do – and audiences will find out more on Oct. 21 unless Warner Bros. discovers a new accounting maneuver which will help them trim costs in the next financial quarter to the pleasure of investors in the company’s latest iteration.