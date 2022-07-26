The Black Adam movie releases in October. It is a vehicle for Dwayne Johnson, and while he portrays the titular character, others like Quintessa Swindel are in the movie. Swindel plays Cyclone and, being non-binary, is delighted they can be out and in a big film.

The performer makes comments about the project in an article published by Collider today. In the piece, Swindell and others on the release say a lot of it is cool, relatable and Swindell adds being on the cast list is a validation of who they are as a person.

“It’s just so special, knowing that I don’t have to, and I’ve never had to, hide such an important part of my identity for the sake of wanting to work in this industry. I feel like this movie was also just like a massive confirmation of that. I hope in some way or another it can serve as representation for like other trans youth or trans actors, no matter what spectrum they’re on, passing, not passing, all that bullshit. It doesn’t matter as long as you want to do what you want to do, then anything is truly possible.”

Later in the piece Swindell says the cast got to see what it was like for their characters to use their powers for the first time and, getting to witness Cyclone was so emotional it brought up feelings. Specifically, Swindell says it is their career’s highlight so far.

“It was crazy, it was insane, because we had seen some VFX every now and then, but it was just phenomenal. I think it’s the proudest thing I’ve ever done, you know? I just care for a lot.”

Black Adam opens Oct. 21.