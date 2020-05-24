Luke Evans Becomes Namor On Gorgeous Black Panther 2 Fan Poster

Marvel fans have been hoping to see Namor the Sub-Mariner in the MCU for the longest time, and it seems that Phase Four may finally mark his cinematic debut. For a while there, it looked like the King of Atlantis (no, not Aquaman, the other one) would appear in Doctor Strange 2. However, another more likely candidate has since risen up in the form of Black Panther 2. It would make sense for one superhero monarch to meet another, after all.

So, the question is, then, who could play Namor in the MCU? Well, this cool fan poster – from digital artist Zerologhy – for the Chadwick Boseman-led sequel pitches Beauty and the Beast star Luke Evans as the Sub-Mariner.

See what you think of how he looks in the part via the piece below:

Black Panther 2 Fan Poster Casts Luke Evans As Namor 1 of 2

You have to admit that Evans has a strong likeness to the comic book character, and the Welsh actor is a great performer who deserves to find a place in the MCU. That said, a lot of folks are calling for Namor to be brought to life by a person of color on the big screen, given how he’s often visually depicted in the source material. So, Marvel might want to listen to this instead of casting a Caucasian actor in the role.

As you can see, the artist has King T’Challa flanked by his genius sister Shuri (Letitia Wright) and faithful protector Okoye (Danai Gurira). It’s a safe bet that they’ll both be back for the follow-up, though Lupita Nyong’o reprising Nakia does seem less certain at this stage. If you check out the list of stars at the top of the poster, you’ll notice that Zerologhy is also imagining some big Avengers crossovers, in forms of Mark Ruffalo, Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan.

Black Panther 2 was initially set to arrive in 2021, but has been pushed back a year later and will now hit theaters on May 6th, 2022.