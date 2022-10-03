Today, more information had made its way online about Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The film is releasing next month, and the entire process has been a huge challenge for the rest of the cast in the wake of star Chadwick Boseman’s death.

Winston Duke reveals the pressures, difficulties, and responsibilities of the sequel in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, saying the supporting actors from the 2018 original were one of its biggest assets, and now he is ready to use this to help continue on the story in spite of Boseman’s tragic absence.

“There was a lot more responsibility placed on the shoulders of the ensemble. One of the superpowers of the first film was the ensemble, and now, it’s resting on our shoulders to continue the story and help it move forward.”

Each character is dealing with loss in some way, and that extends to the villainous Namor, with Oscar-winning production and costume designers Hannah Beachler and Ruth E. Carter working hard to make his kingdom was visually iconic. Beachler even says what audiences will be treated to will be the most unique take on Atlantis they have ever experienced before.

“We did a deep dive, because we wanted to get it right. I think this is going to be the freshest Atlantis that you’ll ever see. Certainly with Ryan Coogler at the helm, it’s going to be special.”

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever comes to theaters on Nov. 11. Though the film is tracking for less than its predecessor at the box office, others remain excited – with some critics of the MCU’s latest stage of film and television projects confident the release will likely save Phase Four, and make sure things conclude on a high note for fans.