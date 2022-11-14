‘Black Panther’ diehards battle over the franchise’s best villain: Killmonger or Namor?
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever introduced Marvel fans to a brand new villain, Namor, the king of Talokan. Not only was he a powerful leader, but he caused even greater damage to Wakanda which led its citizens to evacuate. Not to mention, it left the entire nation in the hands of a child. But as people revisit the first film just in time to watch its sequel, fans wondered which one of the two Black Panther villains was the better.
This question was posted on Twitter by @HeroricHollywood and received over 20k likes. Fans gave their valid arguments for each of the two villains. Both Killmonger and Namor have valid reasons as to why they’re both huge threats to Wakanda and Black Panther.
Fans on Team Namor believed that he did what had to do as a leader. Queen Ramonda tricked him, and two of his people died because of it. Namor did all he could to protect his people from threats from both the surface world and potential enemies. Also, if you look at the situation from his perspective, it was both Wakanda and the US that provoked Talokan first. Everything he did was self-defense.
Meanwhile, people on team Killmonger believed that this MCU villain was stronger than Black Panther. Also, his motives to help people of color got him into a position where he was able to be T’Challa during their ritual combat. Not to mention, he wasn’t merciful and got things done and over with. The only flaw in his plan was his execution since it made him look like someone who just want to wage war on the world.
In the end, fans believed that Namor and Killonger are good villains. Some even went as far as to say that they’re better seen as antagonists. One also pointed out how both Black Panther villains were opposites of each other in terms of motivations. One wanted to exploit vibranium while the other wanted to protect it. In the end, it was Wakanda’s resource that motivated these two characters in the Black Panther films.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now showing in theaters.