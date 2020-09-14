Black Panther Producer Reveals Heartbreaking Final Exchange With Chadwick Boseman

Chadwick Boseman’s incredible work ethic and determination has truly come to light following his shocking and unexpected passing from colon cancer at the age of just 43. Not only did he film seven movies while battling a disease that only the closest members of his inner circle knew he was suffering from, but the actor was also planning to start training this month for his return in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Black Panther II, which was scheduled to start shooting in March of next year.

Boseman knew how important the role of T’Challa was to so many people, and always made a point of interacting with fans of all ages, despite the jokes about how tired he was getting of having to pull the Wakanda Forever salute at every public appearance and red carpet event. Black Panther marked a huge shift in how Hollywood tackled their major blockbusters, with Boseman at the forefront of a movie that would inspire a generation.

In a recent interview, co-producer Nate Moore explained that the actor was determined to keep giving back to fans even as the Coronavirus pandemic plunged the world into a state of constant uncertainty, and revealed that his final exchange with him was all about the 21 Bridges star making sure he could fulfill his commitments to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

“It was during lockdown, and we worked together to get a young boy a voice note from T’Challa, as well as a package of toys, no easy feat when we weren’t allowed to leave our homes or go to the office. But Chad figured out how to make it work because he cared so intently, and in hindsight, so personally.”

Moore would go on to reveal the final text message he received from Boseman, which took on a whole new meaning after his friend lost the cancer battle he had been privately fighting for the last four years.

“‘It broke me, man. But we need to do that for them. People deserve abundant life, special moments. They’ve been through hell battling disease. If we were able to ease their suffering and bring joy for a moment, and hopefully moments has he goes through the bags, then we made a difference in his life.’ Again, hindsight will tell us that Chad felt that way because he too was battling a disease. But I don’t think that’s true. I think that’s just who he was as a man. A leader and a caregiver first, who accomplished both of those things as a performer and as a regular person.”

Right up until his final days, Chadwick Boseman was going out of his way to make sure that he could live up to the reputation set by his iconic performance as Black Panther‘s T’Challa, perfectly summing up his enduring legacy and impact on the world.