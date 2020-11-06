Black Panther Will Reportedly Be Written Out Of The MCU By [SPOILERS]

The world is still struggling to come to terms with the sudden and shocking loss of Chadwick Boseman, but at some point, Marvel Studios is going to have to get to work on Black Panther 2 and figure out the best way forward. While they have a May 2022 release date pegged for it, a delay is widely expected and right now, it’s hard to say which direction the film will head in.

Whatever they choose to do, director Ryan Coogler and the rest of the cast and crew will no doubt honor Boseman by creating something that they know he’d be proud of. And we have full faith that the studio will make the right decision in dealing with the aforementioned actor’s passing.

Of course, the long game for Marvel has always been to have Letitia Wright’s Shuri take on the mantle of Black Panther from her elder brother, that much we know. And it seems that this will be happening as soon as the upcoming sequel, with insider Grace Randolph sharing the following on Twitter this week:

Then, here's a big one re #MCU #Marvel I hear that they are making a #ChadwickBoseman digital double that's looking very life like… The current plan is that #TChalla will die in battle at the beginning of the film & #Shuri becomes the new #BlackPanther pic.twitter.com/tSsfaGarpU — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) November 5, 2020

So, it appears as if T’Challa will be written out of the MCU via being killed off, which is what We Got This Covered first told you several months ago. At the time, however, we had heard that his death would be handled off screen, but according to what Randolph says, that may not be the case.

Who knows, though? Perhaps we’ll only hear about this battle and not actually see the character die during it. Either way, it seems like a fitting enough way to write him out of the franchise and the part about Marvel creating a digital double for Black Panther 2 as well is certainly interesting.

Let’s just hope it all comes together in the end in a manner that’s respectful and honors the legacy of an incredibly talented actor who was taken from us far too soon.