‘Black Panther’ star addresses MCU future after sitting out ‘Wakanda Forever’

The cast of hotly-anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is plenty stacked as it is, but fans were nonetheless disappointed to discover that Academy Award winner Daniel Kaluuya wouldn’t be returning as W’Kabi.

Instead, the actor opted to re-team with his Get Out director Jordan Peele for alien invasion story NOPE, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he’s done with the franchise forever. Appearing at the red carpet for upcoming religious satire Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul (a project on which he’s listed as producer), Kaluuya opened up on to Variety on his Wakanda Forever absence, before addressing the possibility of a return somewhere down the line.

“Of course, I’ve seen [the trailer]! It’s amazing. It’s what’s best for the story, what’s best for the film. I’m excited for it. I’m excited to watch it. You know I can’t tell you! You’re supposed to start with that!”

As any halfway dedicated fan of the MCU knows full well, nobody can ever be ruled out of the running for a guest spot or cameo unless we’ve seen them definitively killed off, and even then, the multiverse has stuck a pin in that notion, too. Having an Oscar winner like Kaluuya on board any project is a plus, so there’s a distinct chance he’ll return for Black Panther 3, should Ryan Coogler be afforded the opportunity to round out his trilogy.

As non-committal as Kaluuya may be, he knows better than to say anything ahead of time, but there’s certainly a place at the MCU table for W’Kabi.