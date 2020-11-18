Black Panther Star Michael B. Jordan Crowned 2020’s Sexiest Man Alive

Michael B. Jordan has been declared the Sexiest Man Alive by People Magazine.

Who’ll be named as the hottest male around by the outlet is a much-anticipated event, and this year the accolade goes to the Black Panther star. Seven years ago, Jordan was among People’s list of young actors to watch in 2013, but fast forward to now, and he’s been crowned the best looking guy in the world. Talk about an upgrade.

“It’s a cool feeling,” Jordan told People in reaction to his topping the poll. “You know, everybody always made that joke, like, ‘Mike, this is the one thing you’re probably not going to get.’ But it’s a good club to be a part of.”

The actor was a regular face on US TV throughout the 2000s, thanks to his roles in All My Children and Friday Night Lights, but it was 2015’s Creed, and his performance as Adonis “Donnie” Creed, that really put him on the map. He reprised the part in 2018 sequel Creed II and while the Fantastic Four reboot was a rare misfire in his filmography, he more than made up for that with Marvel fans thanks to his acclaimed turn as the villainous Killmonger in Black Panther. He’ll return as the character in the What If…? animated series as well.

People’s Sexiest Man Alive special issue, which includes a lengthy interview with the actor and the full list of 150 male stars that you need to pay attention to, is out this week. But as for where Jordan can be seen next on the big screen, that’d be Without Remorse, based on the bestselling Tom Clancy novel, where he plays a Navy SEAL on a quest for vengeance. Amazon is due to distribute the movie in 2021.

Beyond that, Michael B. Jordan has several more projects in various stages of development as well, including Creed III and Wrong Answer, which sees him teaming up once again with director Ryan Coogler.