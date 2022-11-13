‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ annihilates the box office with a record-breaking opening weekend

Any Marvel Cinematic Universe movie topping the box office is hardly noteworthy when it’s the bare minimum expected from the all-conquering franchise, but Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has nonetheless managed to live up to the hype and expectation by setting an impressive record.

With an estimated domestic debut of $180 million, Ryan Coogler’s sequel has landed the highest-grossing opening for any feature to release in November, seizing a record that The Hunger Games: Catching Fire has held onto for nine years. Not only that, but Ryan Coogler becomes just the second director in history (and first solo filmmaker) to have two consecutive films open above that number, with Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame duo Joe and Anthony Russo the others.

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Gallery 1 of 13

Click to skip























Click to zoom

On top of that, Wakanda Forever has nabbed a massive $330 million when you factor in international numbers, which means the latest chapter in the MCU has already passed the Black Adam both at home and abroad, which just goes to show how bulletproof and near-omnipotent the Marvel Studios brand continues to be.

Reviews may have taken a slight tumble downwards, and there’s very little chance Black Panther 2 is anywhere close to the conversation regarding a Best Picture nomination, but being a third of the way to a billion dollars after just three days in theaters is a hell of an achievement nonetheless.

Phase Four has been a bumpy ride for the franchise as it moves into a brand new era, but at least we know for sure that it’s poised to end with a bang as Wakanda Forever hoovers up a mountainous pile of cash all across the globe.