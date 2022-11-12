‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ contentiously reignites the #RecastTChalla movement for obvious reasons
Naturally, there will be seismic spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever from start to finish.
Throughout the tragically troubled road to the big screen endured by Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the #RecastTChalla movement was always lurking in the background, as fans called for the legacy of Chadwick Boseman’s hero to be continued with another actor in the role.
While director Ryan Coogler has been adamant that he never once considered the possibility of having somebody else step into such daunting shoes, a couple of notable developments have seen supporters of the concept voice their frustrations louder than they have for a while now that Wakanda Forever is playing in theaters.
For one, Marvel opted to have Harrison Ford step in as the new Thaddeus Ross after William Hurt passed away earlier this year. Obviously, that’s nowhere near as big a part in the grand scheme of the MCU as T’Challa, but the mid-credits scene of the recently-released blockbuster has stirred up the debate all over again.
As you’ll be aware, Nakia reveals to Shuri that she and the former king had a child named Toussaint, but the youngster’s real name is also T’Challa. That means the Black Panther franchise could realistically end up with a character named T’Challa on the throne of Wakanda by the time the standalone series draws to a close, which has ruffled more than a few feathers.
It would be fitting for the MCU’s Black Panther saga to begin and end with somebody named T’Challa finally embracing their destiny and accepting royal responsibilities, but it’s undeniably clear that many fans are and will remain unhappy with the decision made in the stinger regardless.