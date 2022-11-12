‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ contentiously reignites the #RecastTChalla movement for obvious reasons

Naturally, there will be seismic spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever from start to finish.

Throughout the tragically troubled road to the big screen endured by Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the #RecastTChalla movement was always lurking in the background, as fans called for the legacy of Chadwick Boseman’s hero to be continued with another actor in the role.

While director Ryan Coogler has been adamant that he never once considered the possibility of having somebody else step into such daunting shoes, a couple of notable developments have seen supporters of the concept voice their frustrations louder than they have for a while now that Wakanda Forever is playing in theaters.

For one, Marvel opted to have Harrison Ford step in as the new Thaddeus Ross after William Hurt passed away earlier this year. Obviously, that’s nowhere near as big a part in the grand scheme of the MCU as T’Challa, but the mid-credits scene of the recently-released blockbuster has stirred up the debate all over again.

As you’ll be aware, Nakia reveals to Shuri that she and the former king had a child named Toussaint, but the youngster’s real name is also T’Challa. That means the Black Panther franchise could realistically end up with a character named T’Challa on the throne of Wakanda by the time the standalone series draws to a close, which has ruffled more than a few feathers.

#RecastTChalla The MCU should not use the passing of Chadwick Baseman as a plot. A good marketing tactic is to relate to our emotions. The MCU is benefiting financially off our emotions, because for some of us going to see the movie is also an opportunity for us to grieve. pic.twitter.com/kjmxTzGNQ5 — k tanya ríos💗 (@justkiira) November 12, 2022

Shuri was #BlackPanther BRIEFLY while her brother recovered from an injury. He wasn't dead & Ryan should have gone to therapy instead of killing off the character. Having a Bastard Child named T’Challa isn’t the same. #SaveTheRealTChalla #RecastTChalla #Tchalla pic.twitter.com/wfIVWIRG5n — Terrell A'mari (@TerrellAmari) November 12, 2022

Yea I’m with the #RecastTChalla gang, Thunderbolt Ross was recasted and that doesn’t take away from the first actor’s efforts, Ryan Coogler made T’challa a secondary character in his own movie. It’s quite evident y’all hate the idea of T’challa, save the comics — King Henry (@knghnri) November 12, 2022

This was ALWAYS the intention from the start. Not to mention the fact that the #RecastTChalla petition NEVER asked for an immediate recast out of respect for the cast, crew, and other fans who may have felt it would be too soon. Disagreeing doesn't always equate to negativity. 🤷🏿‍♂️ https://t.co/mpnmHCTsRy — Emmanuel (E-Man) Noisette – #RecastTChalla (@EmansReviews) November 11, 2022

I also find it funny how the people who actually take the time to talk with me, rather than at me, have found #RecastTChalla to be very reasonable. Even Marvel said this campaign was a fair conversation. If it's cool w/ Marvel, then none of these extreme takes bother me. 😅 pic.twitter.com/3xA2kMEshm — Emmanuel (E-Man) Noisette – #RecastTChalla (@EmansReviews) November 11, 2022

I don't appreciate the rhetoric from the #RecastTChalla group anymore. I tried to see your side, but if you've seen the new movie and still aren't satisfied with how they chose to handle the grieving of someone they knew better than you, then maybe just go write your own story. — Jack Laridian ☆ (@jacklaridian) November 12, 2022

This Tchalla Jr storyline is stupid af bro, they would've been better off getting a variant. After seeing all they did with Wandavision and knowing what they did in the BP comics, there ain't no way this all they could come up with man. #RecastTChalla — CamoBlack (@CamoBlack1) November 11, 2022

It would be fitting for the MCU’s Black Panther saga to begin and end with somebody named T’Challa finally embracing their destiny and accepting royal responsibilities, but it’s undeniably clear that many fans are and will remain unhappy with the decision made in the stinger regardless.