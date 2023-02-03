‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Disney Plus release is reawakening the most toxic ship in the whole MCU

Finally, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is streaming on Disney Plus. And in just days since its streaming debut, the film has reignited mournful remembrances of the first film’s star, Chadwick Boseman, and even criticism of its treatment of certain characters from the original comics. And among all the hullabaloo, the controversial ship between the films main hero and antagonist has resurfaced.

After the death of her brother, T’Challa, Shuri must claim the mantle of Black Panther herself. But before she is ready, the Wakandan princess (played by Letitia Wright) faces an unprecedented threat to her country—the Talokanil. The mutant descendants of pre-colonial Mayans, the Talokanil are led by a king known as K’uk’ulkan and, when fighting against surface dwelling colonizers, Namor (Tenoch Huerta). Namor was the first child born with the mutations that let Talokanil live underwater, and he possesses further powers that let him fly.

Leading his people against global, surface-dwelling superpowers searching for vibranium beneath the ocean floor, Namor sought the aid of the Wakandans, and in doing so, tried to ally himself with Shuri. And though he hunted her, debatably kidnapped her, killed her mom, and nearly fought her to the death, fandoms are gonna fandom.

Since the film has been added to streaming, fans shipping the couple are sharing their favorite Shuri/Namor moments on social media.

One Twitter user described the couples tour of the underwater Talokan as a date (even though Shuri was being held captive), sharing a particularly scenic moment from the film.

Namor looked at Shuri and held her hand watching the sun, this is a date idc pic.twitter.com/NkyU1tL1iH — ulysses 🕷🐈‍⬛ (@ulysses_so) February 2, 2023

Another post describes his assault on Wakanda in which he killed Shuri’s mom and the nation’s queen as “a bit hot [not gonna lie].”

when namor killed the queen mother i was devastated but when he pointed at shuri and said “bury your dead. mourn your losses. you’re queen now” i paused my crying and blushed bc that was a bit hot ngl pic.twitter.com/87xMlYDiwG — liana (@astralmaximoff) February 2, 2023

Another moment that captures just how toxic this relationship really is comes during the pair’s final fight. Shuri and her team of engineers have devised a plan to lure Namor aboard a ship that will dehydrate the air and his skin, weakening his powers. Namor realizes the plan, and it goes awry, but not before, as one shipper puts it, looking at her in “awe and admiration while she’s spitting fury and baking him alive.” According to this reading, “he’s OBSESSED.”

Namor's reaction to seeing Shuri as the Black Panther being awe and admiration while she's spitting fury and baking him alive he's OBSESSED pic.twitter.com/iMMkAnZKfs — rachel🦋 (@greyjedireylo) February 1, 2023

Shuri and Namor are also a popular ship on Archive of Our Own, the popular fanfiction site. Users have submitted over 400 works under the Namor of Talokan/Shuri tag alone. A particularly popular work titled “The Water Queen” imagines Shuri’s return to Talokan years after the end of Wakanda Forever and their eventual courtship. And you don’t have to look far to find the smut.

You can watch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on Disney Plus.