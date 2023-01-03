‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ DP reveals which shot perfectly encapsulates the movie

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was undoubtedly the highlight of the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s 2022 campaign, easily staking a claim for one of the most emotional, thematically-rich entries in the entire franchise, and pulling off the all-important task of ending the year on a high note, which had been initially soured by a string of divisive films.

One aspect of Wakanda Forever that hasn’t been given as much relative attention is its cinematography and visuals; with a pair of stunning locales in Wakanda and Talokan, the sequel certainly had no shortage of aesthetic beauty, and that’s coming from a saga that quite loudly prides itself on visual spectacle.

So what happens when you combine the beauty in the eye of the beholder with the meat of the film’s thematic nuances? You get one of Wakanda Forever cinematographer Autumn Durald Arkapaw’s favorite scenes, which also happens to be the film’s ending.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Arkapaw reflected on the many pieces that made the film’s ending so perfect, from the raw portrayal of Shuri’s familial grief to the surrounding natural beauty of their Puerto Rico shoot, which itself fed into and reciprocated the film’s message.

“Their performance is so sensitive and beautiful. That’s one of the most impactful things I’ve ever shot, as far as everything timing out to be so beautiful and natural. And on a beach in Puerto Rico, where we’re watching the sunset right behind her. It’s about trying to let go of grief, but it does stay with you, and sometimes you have to carry it with you, and you’re reminded of it. It’s one of the most beautiful endings I think I’ve seen.”

Indeed, it looks like there’s not a single cylinder that Wakanda Forever isn’t firing on, and given that the film is still going strong in cinemas, who knows what other details will be met with praise in the coming weeks?

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is currently playing in theaters.