New ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ featurette does a deep dive on Namor’s motives

Want to know more about Namor, the upcoming big-time baddie from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever? Well, you’re in luck because Marvel just dropped a featurette on the storied character.

The video shows key moments from the upcoming movie, including a sneak peak at the underwater kingdom of Talocan and its Mayan and Aztec iconography.

“My ancestors would often say only the most broken people, can be great leaders,” Namor actor Tenoch Huerta said in the video.

“He’s coming for the surface world.”



In 10 days, experience Namor in Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: #WakandaForever. Get tickets now: https://t.co/GJSG04MkXr pic.twitter.com/OAOfiFS1oH — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) November 1, 2022

Director Ryan Coogler said that “Introducing Namor was really an opportunity to introduce another sovereign ruler of a group of people. He shows up representing Talokan.”

While being touted as a villain, Namor is a superhero in the comics and a hero. In fact, his character goes all the way back to the start of Marvel, according to producer Nate Moore. “In Marvel publishing Namor was one of the first super heroes, frankly,” he said.

This means that Namor is probably an antihero in the film, but not a straight up bad guy. There’s also the distinct possibility that Namor will have his own movie in the future. Huerta also shared some insight into the character’s motivations in the short video.

“Namor loves his people and he’s gonna protect them, because to be a ruler you have to serve the people. TaloKan has a deep meaning for me. It’s part of my personal heritage as a Mexican, as an inhabitant of Mesoamerica. Finally , I could find a more powerful representation of my culture, with dignity and respect.”

Angela Bassett, who plays Ramonda in the movie, said the relationship between Wakanda and Namor’s kingdom is strained, to say the least.

“Namor is very much concerned with what he needs and what he wants. This delicate dance between the two of them, I get chills just thinking about it,” she said.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever dives into theaters on Nov. 11.