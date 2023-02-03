‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ getting trashed the second it hit Disney Plus is both inevitable and unwelcome

There are few fandoms that have proven to be as fickle as those that follow the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so it was inevitable that the tides of opinion would begin to turn as soon as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hit Disney Plus.

Nobody can say it’s a flawless or near-perfect film, though, with director Ryan Coogler once again delivering an underwhelming third act showdown riddled with poor CGI and a lack of genuine stakes, but there’s plenty to love up to that point. Of course, haters gonna hate, and it didn’t take long for Wakanda Forever to start taking a pounding from the second it landed on streaming.

Wakanda Forever was #notgood and that sucks — tired (@innanetpat) February 3, 2023

Wakanda forever is as dull as dishwater. Awful movie. — Shaine. (@ShaineRafferty8) February 3, 2023

Ok so now that it is streaming, can we talk about the elephant in the room? WAKANDA FOREVER is noble in effort but teeters from mediocre to downright awful for the majority of its 2hr40min runtime, and worse, it is DULL. Shot like dogshit on a warehouse lot, edited in a blender. — Kev Dead Redemption (@KevShitpostKing) February 3, 2023

Wakanda Forever is terrible… Marvel is going downhill so fast is unbelievable — Rafa (@ravox) February 3, 2023

I finally watched Wakanda Forever, and wow. Hard to watch because it was so bad. — Amycita too many ideas Goodman (@amng0314) February 3, 2023

Is the Black Panther sequel the best the MCU has ever had to offer? Almost inarguably not, but it’s destined to be somebody’s favorite. It’s not an actively bad film, or even a largely disappointing one, but it’s easy to hate on something that failed to live up to the crushing weight of expectation and pressure.

Following up one of the highest-grossing hits of all-time – as well as an Academy Award nominee for Best Picture – was almost an impossible task to begin with, never mind the cast and crew having to deal with the loss of Chadwick Boseman.

Wakanda Forever might not be great, but it’s very good, and while everyone is entitled to their opinion at the end of the day, you could have set your watch to the backlash coming thick and fast as soon as the Disney Plus premiere date was announced.