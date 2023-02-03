‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ newbies are just discovering the movie’s most sob-worthy moment on Disney Plus

Warning: Light spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to follow.

With Black Panther: Wakanda Forever finally making its way onto Disney Plus after a long 82 days since its theatrical bow, the whole of the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s Phase Four can now be streamed from the comfort of one’s own home, with the Phase’s final film offering some of the most emotional, dramatically-charged moments we’ve ever seen out of the franchise.

Indeed, the film was greatly suited for being the final piece of Phase Four, with its exploration of grief and acceptance in particular making for a tear-jerking finality that we ourselves will soon move on from once Phase Five kicks off in a matter of weeks.

Also contributing to this sense of finality was its decision to feature an almost entirely self-contained mid-credits scene, all without a post-credits scene to accompany it. Those of us who were lucky enough to catch the mid-credits scene in theaters may have since recovered from all the damage it did to our tear ducts, but now that Wakanda Forever has found a wider audience, so has Prince T’Challa found himself a whole new crop of heartstrings to tug on.

just finished watching black panther wakanda forever AND THE POST-CREDITS SCENE YALL… pic.twitter.com/qo6SCPcsM6 — nick / tlou spoilers (@girlbosstiel) February 1, 2023

In case you forgot, the post-credits scene of Wakanda Forever featured Shuri meeting her nephew Toussaint, the son of Nakia and the late Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa who Nakia has been secretly raising in Haiti. The protagonist then learns that Toussaint is only his Haitian name; the boy’s Wakandan name, poetically enough, is T’Challa.

i cried so hard I’m unwell — ase (@ase_dlaminii) February 2, 2023

This homage to one of the MCU’s most beloved actors and characters was more than enough for audiences everywhere to imitate the sobs that came out of Shuri during that scene, and it seems to be happening all over again after the Disney Plus release.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is available to stream on Disney Plus.