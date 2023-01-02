‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ proves to be an eye-opening experience for fans in more ways than one

Some Marvel fans experienced a powerful in their perspective after watching Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Redditor JBTriple revealed that they had previously been aboard the #RecastTChalla train until they took a second glance at the sequel to Black Panther. They were deeply moved by the grace of the tribute to the late King of Wakanda and enchanted by Shuri’s story arc. They shared their thoughts in the r/Marvel subreddit: “I just saw Wakanda Forever, and it really turned me around on some things.”

OP makes an interesting point about the level of creativity and quality of writing it took to make Shuri a plausible and engaging successor.

GumGumLeoBazooka shared a similar sentiment, and gave props to Letitia Wright’s excellent portrayal of Shuri as circumstances compelled the Wakandan princess to evolve from a prodigious computer scientist to her country’s new ruler. They wrote, “I’d have to completely agree on Shuri destroying any type of expectation I had going in. Great arc, greater performance, plain and simple.”

MenLoveCatsToo thought that one moment, in particular, was the high point of the film, explaining, “I loved her when she was in her ‘Kratos’ arc. It’s my favorite part of the film.”

Some fans found other characters in the film even more compelling than Shuri. DoNotGoSilently held the view that the film was carried on the mighty shoulders of Academy Award nominee Angela Bassett, who played Queen Ramonda. They wrote, “Wasn’t a fan of Shuri or Ironheart. Felt like on the protagonist side, Angela Bassett carried a huge majority of the film and then Namor being an entertaining villain on the other end. Okoye is always solid.”

Wakanda Forever had the courage to go where no other Marvel film has gone before, facing tragedy with both eyes open. The film took its audience on an extraordinary journey of grief, celebration, and transcendence. It will be interesting to see where the story leads in the future.