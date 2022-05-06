‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ star opens up about his future in the MCU

Marvel Cinematic Universe alumni Martin Freeman has opened up about his future in the franchise following Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and it seems that it won’t be the end for Everett K. Ross.

In an interview with Collider, Freeman explained that while his contract looks to be over with the Black Panther sequel, he’s excited to return to the universe for other surprises.

“I was contracted to do three films, Captain America and two Black Panthers. I knew that I’d be in one Cap and two Black Panthers. Beyond that, I didn’t know about any TV shows, or anything like that. Maybe they didn’t exist when I had that conversation with Kevin Feige in 2014. So much I knew, but there are other bits that continue to be a little surprise and like a little bonus. “I love that feeling. I love being surprised and being contacted and having them go, ‘Do you wanna come and do this thing?’ It’s just fun. It’s a nice world to dip your toe in and to be able to have the freedom to come in and out, which is perfect for me.”

Freeman continued explaining that he prefers not to be locked down to making appearances in franchises. The star detailed how being able to leave and come back throughout the MCU’s many projects is perfect for him.

In March, Secret Wars star Samuel L. Jackson revealed that Freeman would be coming back for the Marvel series. Freeman could also show up in the currently untitled Okoye Disney Plus show, though this has yet to be confirmed.

Freeman played Ross in Captain America: Civil War and, now, both of the Black Panther films. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to arrive in theaters on Nov. 11.