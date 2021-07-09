MCU Fans Are Loving Black Widow

Marvel’s Black Widow has begun airing around the globe ahead of its official release, and fans are loving it.

Over the past few hours, social media has been lit up with reactions from lucky fans who’ve seen the origin film for one of the Avengers’ longest-standing members and they have been overwhelmingly positive.

Black Widow launches on July 9 and gives Marvel fans a look into the origins of Natasha Romanoff, Black Widow. Along with the movie in general, its stars are receiving high praise in the wake of its global rollout, with notable performances from Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow and MCU debutant Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova.

Black widow is literally one of the best solo movies in the Mcu. It’s full of humour, action and I love the chemistry between Natasha and yelena. If you haven’t booked or seen it yet I recommend it because it’s definitely top 10 in the Mcu for me. #BlackWidow #YelenaBelova pic.twitter.com/WDtOVD6QnM — Krowe (@Krowe251) July 8, 2021

Saw #BlackWidow for the third time already and I love it a bit more each time. ♥️ But at the same time, I'm so mad that they didn't make this 3 or 4 years ago. pic.twitter.com/gXJrtAI1lc — Jana (@owlwithenvelope) July 7, 2021

#BlackWidow was a beautiful film i love you natasha romanoff pic.twitter.com/pqIviBuiNW — ciara ⧗ (@_ciaraishere_) July 7, 2021

I loved black widow and omg I loved Florence Pugh already before… but now I love her a hundred times more♥️ pic.twitter.com/KwDkXtcAGa — Leoniii (@x_leoni23) July 7, 2021

just finished black widow 10/10 that was genuinely such a powerful great movie i’m in LOVE — lou ✵ (@stardustcaroI) July 7, 2021

Just watched the Black Widow movie. I couldn't help myself from crying due to all the powerful and brave women in the movie. My love and respect for women is at all time high. — DJ Screwdriver 🐰 (@DJ_Screwdriver) July 9, 2021

The Black Widow movie was really good! If you love Marvel or Mission Impossible you’ll love it. #BlackWidow — Tevin Murry (@tevinmurry1) July 9, 2021

Along with these fans praising the newly released film, some Marvel fans weren’t so impressed.

Despite a really strong introduction, I couldn’t find myself to love #BlackWidow. While there were some good moments, I thought Natasha’s back story was somewhat boring and uninteresting. The timing of the movie also just doesn’t fit the rest of the MCU currently. pic.twitter.com/YDY89OkClk — paul (@PaulSilanoJr) July 9, 2021

Just got out of #BlackWidow As a big Marvel fan, it really sucks to say it’s in the lower tier of MCU movies for me. I love Nat, and many of the new characters, but it really seemed like the director struggled to make it feel natural. Not a bad movie of course, but not great. — Logan (@logan_swish) July 9, 2021

Black Widow may be the last time we see Scarlett Johansson portray the character inside the MCU as fans will know that her character met her demise during Avengers: Endgame, and during the weeks of press leading up to the film release, the actress confirmed she had no plans to return.

With that being said, Johansson didn’t completely rule out a return to the role. And with the MCU heading into more space and reality-bending antics through the rest of Phase Four, there may be grounds for her Black Widow to return in some form.

Fans can catch Black Widow when it launches on July 9 both in theaters and streaming on Disney Plus.