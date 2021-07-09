Home / movies

MCU Fans Are Loving Black Widow

Black Widow

Marvel’s Black Widow has begun airing around the globe ahead of its official release, and fans are loving it.

Over the past few hours, social media has been lit up with reactions from lucky fans who’ve seen the origin film for one of the Avengers’ longest-standing members and they have been overwhelmingly positive.

Black Widow launches on July 9 and gives Marvel fans a look into the origins of Natasha Romanoff, Black Widow. Along with the movie in general, its stars are receiving high praise in the wake of its global rollout, with notable performances from Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow and MCU debutant Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova.

Along with these fans praising the newly released film, some Marvel fans weren’t so impressed.

Black Widow may be the last time we see Scarlett Johansson portray the character inside the MCU as fans will know that her character met her demise during Avengers: Endgame, and during the weeks of press leading up to the film release, the actress confirmed she had no plans to return.

With that being said, Johansson didn’t completely rule out a return to the role. And with the MCU heading into more space and reality-bending antics through the rest of Phase Four, there may be grounds for her Black Widow to return in some form.

Fans can catch Black Widow when it launches on July 9 both in theaters and streaming on Disney Plus.

