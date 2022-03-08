‘Black Widow’ fans flock to defend the film from naysayers

Black Widow fans are flocking to defend the Marvel movie from naysayers. While Spider-Man: No Way Home was decreed an instant classic, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings earned a lot of praise, and even Eternals accrued a passionate following, Scarlett Johansson’s first MCU solo movie didn’t exactly set the world alight. In fact, most of the conversation around it last year concerned the controversial decision to give it a day-and-date release on Disney Plus, resulting in a legal battle between the studio and ScarJo.

But Black Widow does have its fans, and they’re all making their love for the underrated 2021 flick known on social media today as the title trends on Twitter. The discussion kicked off with a viral tweet from one user who dunked on the movie by incredulously remarking that BW had the same budget as The Batman.

Black Widow and The Batman had the SAME BUDGET — Scott (@CinematicScott) March 7, 2022

This initially caused folks to pile on the hate, mocking BW for some effects work they felt was a little shoddy.

But Black Widow loyalists weren’t having it, though, and blasted critics for writing off the whole production over just one brief scene.

yall be like "black widow was shit" but cant name a bad scene apart from yelena free falling off the fucking sky😭 — liv ⧗ loves rosa (@edwardsromanova) March 8, 2022

Black Widow had one tiny bit of shit CGI and everyone says it’s a shit film but completely ignore how fucking amazing this bit was straight after.



Natasha is fucking incredible and 11/10 a fucking superhero. https://t.co/HJgPr49b2U — Greer 🏹 (@aw_hawkeye) March 8, 2022

Black Widow was a good movie y’all just some nitpicky mufuggas who focus on one scene in a two hour movie. Corny. pic.twitter.com/8kZWEG69vB — TASK the Pimp Hand of Khonshu (@UpToTASK) March 8, 2022

Some Marvel lovers genuinely think Black Widow is one of the best entries in the MCU.

black widow was genuinely one of the mcu’s best i don’t know why y’all on the timeline lying😭 — ceo of kory (@korysverse) March 8, 2022

I’m just thinking and like… Black Widow was a real movie , too good pic.twitter.com/FA92KVRNdi — m #teamwitch (@selinasboot) March 8, 2022

Shout out to the movie’s action sequences.

scarlett’s fighting and action sequences in black widow isn’t talked about enough for me pic.twitter.com/mahJtOB30p — Natasha ⧗ (@scarlettjo4ever) March 7, 2022

Hey, it’s International Women’s Day, let’s share the love for the only female founding Avenger.

since it's international women's day, i'm here to spill facts. black widow and captain marvel were great movies, people who hate on wanda can suck it. women are overall better than men. thank you for coming to my ted talk. — liv ⧗ loves rosa (@edwardsromanova) March 8, 2022

Why do we always have to pit Marvel and DC against each other?

Both Black Widow and The Batman are great movies so I’m glad the same budget went to good use 🙂 https://t.co/VEYMLDRf8o — ReedReads 🏳️‍🌈 (@ReedReads4) March 7, 2022

Despite its lukewarm reception and their temporarily strained relationship with Johansson, it’s believed that Marvel is pressing ahead with a Black Widow sequel. That will probably star Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, as ScarJo appears to be done with her character, even though she will continue her partnership with the House of Ideas as a producer. It might be a bit of a divisive film, but it still brought in a ton of revenue on Disney Plus, after all.