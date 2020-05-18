Black Widow Funko Pop May Reveal A Big Spoiler About The Movie

In the original timeline, we’d have seen Black Widow well over two weeks ago, but in the dystopian universe we’re stuck in, we have to wait until this November to finally catch Scarlett Johansson’s first solo venture in the MCU. Unfortunately, though, the delay came too late to pull certain pieces of merchandise, which may tell us more about the film than we should know at this stage. Case in point: this new Funko figure, which might reveal a massive spoiler for the movie’s climax.

As shared by u/TheWizardingMuggle2 on the r/MarvelStudiosSpoilers subreddit, the latest “Collector Corps” box comes with a Natasha Romanoff figure that appears to be based on a scene from Black Widow‘s third act. Fans have already deduced that Nat wears her sister Yelena Belova’s (Florence Pugh) vest in Avengers: Infinity War and this figure depicts that vest covered in blood, around the heart area. Which doesn’t bode well for Yelena.

When you put this together with that moment from the trailers, which features a grieving Natasha holding Yelena close to her, we can maybe start to paint a dark picture here. It’s looking like Taskmaster could kill Yelena, which is why Natasha goes on to wear her vest, possibly simply for her own protection during her final battle with the villain but also to remember her sister by in IW. It may also be why she dyes her hair blonde, as suggested by the Redditor.

Of course, it’s worth pointing out that it’s widely believed that the film’s post-credits scene involves Yelena and Taskmaster being revealed to work for William Hurt’s General Ross, as part of his Thunderbolts initiative. This could mean that she fakes her death, fooling even Natasha, while going on to have more adventures in the franchise alongside Ross’ team of former villains. Or it means that we’re barking up the wrong tree with this theory.

In any case, stay strong, Marvel fans, as there’s only 5 and a half months to go until Black Widow at last hits theaters.