Black Widow Star Reportedly Returning For 5 More MCU Projects

One of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s longest-serving stars may have bowed out when Scarlett Johansson bid farewell in Black Widow, but it presented a number of exciting possibilities for the franchise’s future. Admittedly, we’ll need to wait for the dust to settle on the dispute between Johansson and Disney before we find out what’s next for the rest of the movie’s major players, but we know Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova will be back in Hawkeye.

David Harbour has been pitching all sorts of scenarios surrounding Red Guardian’s return, while Rachel Weisz also sounds game to revisit Melina Vostokoff somewhere down the line. However, we’re hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us Riri Williams would debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever long before it was confirmed – that one of Black Widow‘s surprise guests could be set for a recurring role.

A lot of fans were shocked to see Olga Kurylenko’s name listed so high in the opening credits, which sort of gave the game away that she’d be revealed as the mysterious Taskmaster, which was in fact the case. Now that she’s been freed from her father’s control and sent out into the world, the door is wide open for the reformed assassin to show up anywhere and everywhere across the MCU.

According to our information, it could be as many as five projects, and given Taskmaster’s skill set, she could literally turn up anywhere and it would make at least some degree of sense. Every MCU film or streaming series boasts plenty of hand-to-hand combat, and Antonia Dreykov’s talents for mimicry simultaneously make her a useful ally and deadly threat.