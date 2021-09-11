Black Widow Star Wants To Team Up With Scarlet Witch

Florence Pugh became an instant favorite among Marvel Cinematic Universe fans after making her debut in Black Widow, with the actress’ Yelena Belova bursting onto the screen to come perilously close to stealing the entire movie from under Scarlett Johansson’s nose.

Everybody wanted to see more of Yelena as soon as possible, and they’ll get their wish imminently. The Academy Award nominee was confirmed to return in Hawkeye before Black Widow was even released, and the post-credits scene of Phase Four’s theatrical opener set her up for a misguided revenge mission, with Clint Barton the target.

After that, we can most likely expect Pugh to become an integral part of the MCU, especially when Black Widow director Cate Shortland confirmed the mantle is hers for the taking. In a new interview with FirstPost, the 25 year-old revealed that she’s got her sights set on a team-up with the franchise’s most powerful superhero.

“I’ve always been intrigued by the Scarlet Witch. Just because I really like how equally bizarre she is as well.”

Following the events of WandaVision, everybody wants a piece of Elizabeth Olsen, who’s set to continue down her darker path in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Unlike her surrogate sister, Yelena would definitely consider Scarlet Witch ‘one of the big ones’, and we’ll be eagerly anticipating any interactions between the two.