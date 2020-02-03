Black Widow Super Bowl TV Spot Teases The Start Of Marvel’s Phase 4

Our first look at the next MCU film to arrive came back in December, with the Black Widow trailer teasing what to expect from Scarlett Johansson’s first standalone outing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Natasha Romanoff. Now, about two months later, we’ve got yet another look at the spinoff, which gives us an even better feel for what’s in store for fans come this May.

Sure, we all saw the heroine meet her end during Avengers: Endgame, but Black Widow will get around that by diving back into Natasha’s past. Specifically, it’ll focus on what she was doing between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, as well as traveling even further back in her timeline to explain how she defected to S.H.I.E.L.D. in the first place.

Relive The Thrilling Black Widow Trailer With These New Screenshots 1 of 39

This latest trailer teases more of that, with additional looks at Widow’s mysterious backstory and the characters who populated her history. Taskmaster, Red Guardian, Yelena Belova…they’re all here and with a few glimpses of fresh footage provided for each of them, fans get a much better idea of what to expect from the pic. And frankly, it’s all pretty promising, with this new preview painting an exciting picture of the film that’s set to kickoff Phase 4.

But Black Widow is only the first of two MCU movies hitting cinemas this year, with The Eternals also on the way and arriving in November. The Marvel goodness doesn’t end there, either, as the studio also has two TV shows headed to Disney Plus later in 2020 with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and WandaVision. In other words, it’s going to be an interesting and exciting year for MCU fans and it all gets started this May, when Scarlett Johansson returns to our screens.