Black Widow’s Taskmaster Will Reportedly Return For Future MCU Films

Natasha Romanoff has fought aliens, robots and much more over her MCU career so far, so for her first solo movie she’s going to need a fearsome foe to battle. Sure enough, after much speculation, this week’s Black Widow trailer gave us our first official look at the film’s villain, Taskmaster, a character fans have been waiting to see in the franchise for the longest time. And it seems that now he’s here, he here’s to stay.

According to our sources – the same ones who said he would be the villain of the pic in the first place, way back in March – Taskmaster is expected to return for future Marvel movies beyond Black Widow. We’re told that the studio has bigger plans for him than just as a one-off antagonist in this film. And though his continued role in the MCU seems likely to mostly involve the big screen, we’re told there’s a chance he could pop up in Disney Plus shows as well. At this stage, however, we don’t know exactly which projects he could appear in, just that the expectation is that he’ll eventually resurface somewhere.

In the comics, Taskmaster has the ability to instantly mimic the fighting style of whoever he’s battling. Though he isn’t superhumanly strong or agile, his “photographic reflexes” make him near-impossible to beat in combat. It’s unclear whether the MCU will tone down his skills to fit the more grounded feel of the Black Widow film, but we do already know that his costume design will be completely different, so this doesn’t seem out of the question.

Recognizable for his skull mask and white hood on the page, the MCU version will sport much more of a militarized appearance in BW. Fans are seriously disappointed about this, but the good news about him potentially returning in other movies is that Marvel can fix his look in future efforts. For instance, like how Zemo will finally get his purple balaclava in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Let’s first see how Taskmaster’s received though when we get to witness him in action in Black Widow, come May 1st, 2020.