Gorgeous Fan Art Reveals Mahershala Ali As The MCU’s Blade

Since Blade was announced to finally be joining the MCU back at San Diego Comic-Con in July, his next movie has been shrouded in mystery. But talented fan artist Death.streak007 has now given us a glimpse of what Marvel’s master vampire hunter might look like when he makes his big screen debut.

The new art below showcases Mahershala Ali (who took home the Best Supporting Actor Oscar for Green Book earlier this year) dressed head to toe in black, wielding a revolver and one of Blade’s signature glaives, with two swords crossed across his back. Suffice it to say, he looks perfect in the part and we hope this design is close to what we get in the movie.

In an interview following the reveal of Ali’s casting, Marvel mogul Kevin Feige said he was “honored” to welcome the actor into the fold. “He wanted to meet soon after he won his second academy award,” said the producer. “Within ten minutes, he basically was like ‘what’s happening with Blade?'”

While some are still reeling from the loss of Wesley Snipes, the Daywalker’s original actor has since given his blessing to the recasting, saying the following back in the summer:

“To all the DAYWALKERS losing their minds right now, chillaaxx. Although the news comes as a surprise, it’s ALL GOOD. Such is the ‘business’ of ‘entertainment!’ Much peace to the MCU crew – always a fan. Honor and respect to the grandmaster Stan. Congratulations and Salaam to Mahershala Ali, a beautiful and talented artist whose expressions I look forward to experiencing for many years to come. Inshallah, we will someday work together. Most importantly to my loyal fans, the incredible outpouring of love is overwhelming. I am grateful for the never-ending support. So, ‘nah fret nah worry, it’s not de end of de story.’ Welcome to the Daywalker Klique.”

It’s nice to see there’s no bad blood between the two. Unfortunately, though, it looks like it’ll be a while until we see Blade arrive back on the big screen. Feige has confirmed that the hero won’t be making his debut until Phase 5, with rumors pointing to 2023 as the year we’ll see the film. Until then, we’ll have to rely on Death.strike007’s great work to tide us over. Which isn’t exactly a bad thing given how gorgeous it is.