Blade Star Says Black Widow Looks Like A Bad Video Game

In an era where drama flicks already appear to be a thing of the past, many experts with a voice of authority in cinema continue to debate whether the superhero genre has any artistic value.

The most notable example of this was when legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese compared Marvel films to “theme parks” and said they’re not “cinema.” The director went on to controversially claim that he has no interest whatsoever in watching Todd Philipps’s Joker, even though the film defied the genre’s tropes in its own right. This obviously sparked a lot of debate on social media, with many commentators, actors, producers, and even other directors chiming in on the conversation.

Now, True Detective season 3 star Stephen Dorff, who once appeared in a comic book movie himself, has expressed his distaste for the genre by bashing Black Widow. In a new interview with The Independent, here’s what the Blade actor had to say about his feelings towards the current cinematic trend.

“I still hunt out the good shit because I don’t want to be in Black Widow,” he said.

The American didn’t stop there, of course, further lambasting the movie with the following remarks.

“It looks like garbage to me. It looks like a bad video game. I’m embarrassed for those people. I’m embarrassed for Scarlett [Johansson]. I’m sure she got paid five, seven million bucks, but I’m embarrassed for her. I don’t want to be in those movies. I really don’t. I’ll find that kid director that’s gonna be the next Kubrick and I’ll act for him instead.”

Dorff also explained that Hollywood is always “too safe” in his opinion, saying:

“When I’ve needed money, sure, I’ve done a couple of weeks on a movie that I didn’t wanna do. See, I like money too, because I like to buy things and I like art and real estate.”

Whether Black Widow or any other film in the blockbuster spectrum has any artistic value is up for debate, of course, and I doubt we’ll ever be able to settle it objectively. That being said, one thing’s for certain, and it’s the fact that at the end of the day, these are the kind of pics that bring in the big bucks. And as long as that’s the case, industry moguls will continue to make them.

What are your thoughts on the matter, though? And do you think the Blade star’s strong words are justified? Share your thoughts with us in the usual place below.