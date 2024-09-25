Blake Lively’s summer hit ‘It Ends With Us’ is heading to digital to ‘touch even more hearts’

It Ends With Us is based on Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel, and its road to commercial success was paved with Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively‘s involvement. Although the film has encountered multiple hardships along the way, the huge summer hit is now heading to streaming.

It Ends With Us‘ journey from the page to the big screen took several years, as Justin Baldoni acquired the rights to adapt the bestselling novel in 2019 through his production company, Wayfarer Productions. Things moved slowly, but his interest in the IP never faded. In 2023, Blake Lively jumped on board as the female lead, Lily Bloom, set to star opposite director and producer Baldoni’s Ryle Kincaid.

The controversy surrounding the film is extensive; Lively received criticism for how she handled the press tour, and the film’s marketing took a hit for its frilly/girly floral aesthetic overshadowing the movie’s darker subject of domestic violence, not to mention the drama behind the scenes between Baldoni and Lively. Still, nothing stopped the movie from becoming a huge hit after its Aug. 9, 2024 premiere.

When is It Ends With Us going to streaming?

It Ends With Us opened to huge numbers for a drama and became a major hit, competing with Deadpool & Wolverine for the first spot at the box office. It failed to defeat the juggernaut superhero team-up, but it did take the more-than-respectable second spot, grossing big bucks. The film is currently the 16th highest-grossing movie of 2024, and made $147.1 million at the domestic box office, to a total of $335.1 million worldwide, huge figures considering its modest $25 million budget. The film became a major success for Lively, Baldoni, Wayfarer Productions, and Sony Pictures, which distributed the film.

Baldoni just announced that It Ends With Us is heading to digital, noting that now the movie “has the opportunity to touch even more hearts.” The film’s director also noted that the movie is still playing in theaters and has a chance to add more money, but it’s also available to rent or puchase digitally.

The announcement that It Ends With Us was heading to digital also came with an eight-minute preview of the beginning of the film, which includes Lily attending her father’s funeral, and meeting Ryle on the rooftop.

Fandango also included another interview with Justin Baldoni, where he explains why he thinks It Ends With Us is also a meaningful watch at home. “It Ends With Us is a great movie to watch at home for one because it’s the kind of film that I believe you want to watch again and again,” he explained, taking the reins again to promote the film in the right way. “It’s a great film to watch if you’re feeling sad or if you’re going through something difficult and you need to feel inspired, you can watch Lily’s story and how she overcame so much, or if you are trying to break a cycle in your own life, regardless of what that is. It’s kind of the perfect movie to watch at home.”

It Ends With Us is available to rent on Prime Video and other VOD platforms for $19.99, or to purchase for $24.99. As for streaming, there is no official release date, but it will head to Netflix thanks to Sony’s partnership with the streaming platform.

Despite how widely successful It Ends With Us was, and despite being a follow-up novel called It Starts With Us, chances for a sequel are slim. Given the creative differences between Baldoni and Lively, a source claimed that it would be difficult to bring the two of them back on screen. However, who knows, maybe if we keep the faith, it might happen.

