First Look At Blood Shark 3D Teases China’s New Big Budget Shark Movie

Even though there’s only a one in 264.1 million chance you could be attacked and killed by a shark, it’s safe to say that they’re still undoubtedly one of the most terrifying creatures in the whole world.

While there’ve been an ocean-full of modern shark attack films that capitalize on this primal fear – like 47 Meters Down, The Shallows and The Reef – the blood-drenched sub-genre owes much of its debt to – you guessed it – Steven Spielberg’s beloved 1975 classic, Jaws.

Following the surprising box office success of 2018’s The Meg, which made an impressive $530.2 million off just a $130 million budget, it looks like China now wants to get in on the toothy, carnivorous action with the country’s first killer shark movie: Blood Shark 3D (AKA Horror Shark 3D). Although the majority of shark-related horror films are produced in the west, this’ll be China’s first domestic big budget 3D shark attack flick ever. Color us intrigued.

Unfortunately, at the time of writing, details on the plot remain scarce. However, we know that the story will focus on a specific type of shark. That’s right, the titular “blood shark” will allegedly be the breed of aquatic carnivore that’ll be wreaking havoc in the film. Long story short, there’s a good chance that the beastie at the heart of the flick may be some kind of a mutant shark. Yikes!

Besides the inclusion of the eponymous blood sharks, the cast also includes Fang Lishen, Zhou Wietong, Meng-sheng Shen, Wen Dongjun, Wang Liang, Ziqing Liu and Tara Clance. Furthermore, Blood Shark 3D (AKA Horror Shark 3D) was written and directed by Wang Liang and you can now check out the first images and posters for the pic in the gallery below.

With these fresh looks at the film now out in the wild, hopefully we’ll get to see more of Blood Shark 3D soon. But in the meantime, tell us, would you be interested in checking out another shark attack horror movie? Or have you grown tired of the blood-soaked sub-genre? Swim down to comments below and let us know.