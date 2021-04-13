The Bloodiest Horror Movie Ever Made Isn’t Peter Jackson’s Dead Alive

Gore is an important part of many horror movies, to a far greater extent in some than others. There is one genre piece that holds the crown as the bloodiest ever made, but it isn’t what many aficionados might assume.

Before Peter Jackson became renowned for bringing Middle Earth to life in lavishly produced trilogies, he made a few depraved low-budget efforts in his native New Zealand. One of which, 1992’s Dead Alive (aka Braindead outwith the US), was the undisputed title holder due to a climactic scene where reluctant hero Lionel massacres a huge horde of zombies with a lawnmower (“Party’s over!”), crimson viscera splattering every available surface until it practically turns the floor into a scarlet pond. The hilariously depraved comedy held the mantle for over two decades, until Fede Álvarez’s remake of Evil Dead came along.

The remake of Sam Raimi’s cult classic is rife with violent moments, including mutilations, stabbings, bludgeonings and dismemberments, but that’s par for the course for many horrors; it’s the climax where the red stuff is most liberally distributed. After it’s assumed everything is over, blood rains from the sky as the incorporeal demon the Taker of Souls rises to claim the soul of heroine Mia to realize its earthly form as the Abomination. This scene alone reportedly utilized 50,000 gallons of fake blood, drenching the entire set in corn syrup. There is also the moment where Mia bisects the lumbering monstrosity with a chainsaw and its innards are liberally sprayed about the place, but it was the burgundy weather that clinched the movie’s place in the top spot.

This might seem a bit of a cheat, but there’s no rule that states the blood has to be torn from a living being to count, and the fact that Evil Dead realized the shot practically rather than with CGI should count for something if nothing else does.