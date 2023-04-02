‘Blue Beetle’ and ‘Across the Spider-Verse’ teasers drop back-to-back, so obviously the old Marvel vs. DCU battle had to enter the chat

DCU and Marvel have co-existed alongside each other in the ever-expanding realm of comic book characters for decades now. But just when it feels like their correspondence is peaceful and notions of a rivalry between the two massive franchises only exist in the frenzied imaginations of its fans, they prove us wrong. So, what did they do this time?

Well, first the teaser of Blue Beetle hit social media with the reinforced promise of its full trailer dropping tomorrow.

And just a few hours later, a teaser for Spider-man: Across the Spider-Verse joined the hype and swore to spoil Marvel fans with an official trailer as well, which is also releasing tomorrow.

The #SpiderVerse will never be the same. The new trailer for Spider-Man: Across the #SpiderVerse arrives April 4. 🕷 pic.twitter.com/1mCM3dfxCU — Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (@SpiderVerse) April 2, 2023

Yes, of course – no one is trying to compete here. Sony Pictures debuting its teasers amid the ongoing chatter post the release of Blue Beetle’s teaser and stealing a giant portion of the spotlight was just that – pure, innocent coincidence. Well, whatever might be the reasoning behind the decision, it did end up pitting the two upcoming films against each other.

They just had to overshadow Blue Beetle with this teaser lmao https://t.co/j4KDcQN3S1 — MadMaximus (@Madmaximus00) April 2, 2023

Across the Spiderverse seeing Blue Beetle pic.twitter.com/qq3JZePHyG — 𝕂𝕁  (@VegasBabyKJ) April 2, 2023

Spider verse has a stamp of quality to it. While blue beetle is made in a universe I’m not too fond of. Spiderverse is likely going to be great, while blue beetle has me optimistic — Jempty (@EmptyJempty) April 2, 2023

I feel bad that they’re releasing the Blue Beetle trailer on the same day as the Across the Spiderverse trailer. Spider-Man taking all the spotlight on Monday 😭 — Joe (@hzjoe03) April 2, 2023

While Sony Pictures hasn’t had much luck when it comes to bringing Marvel characters to life, Spider-man: Into the Spider-Verse ended up being a roaring success, which is why the sequel will continue the story of Miles Morales, aka Spider-man as he falls headfirst in the confusing maze of the Multiverse. Given DCU’s own track record of adapting comic book characters, fans are already hoping Blue Beetle — which will mark the live-action debut of the superhero — manages to meet Spider-Verse’s high standards and gives its franchise a reason to celebrate.

Blue Beetle NEEDS to be DC’s Spider-Verse — 🤷🏾‍♂️ (@capeshitsucks) April 2, 2023

Some are simply happy that trailers of two much-awaited films will be dropping tomorrow.

Well, the lives of superhero fans are already on a rollercoaster what with the trailer of MCU’s Secret Invasion releasing today, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hitting theaters in a month, not to mention the possibility of Marvel Studios showing Jonathan Majors the door. So, if Marvel and DCU want to bring us peace in the form of two brand-new teasers and promises of trailers, we will take it and count our lucky stars.