Blue Beetle Fans React To First Look At HBO Max Movie Suit

This summer, we learned that a Blue Beetle live-action movie is officially coming to HBO Max. Highlighting the Jaime Reyes version of the character – the third hero to channel the power of the Scarab in the comics – the film is set to be directed by Angel Manuel Soto (Charm City Kings) with Cobra Kai star Xolo Mariduena in the title role. Not much more than that has been revealed since that initial announcement, but today’s DC FanDome event just shared something special.

Specifically, we got our first glimpse at Jaime’s costume via some awesome concept art. Mariduena, who took part in a mini-panel alongside Soto and screenwriter Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, first hyped up his character’s costume, challenging every other superhero actor to try and beat the Blue Beetle outfit. His confidence was soon backed up by the unveiling of this concept art (as seen in the gallery below), which showcases the teen superhero super-charged with electrical energy.

Blue Beetle Movie Concept Art 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

And DC fans can’t get enough of it. Blue Beetle lovers have been waiting for Jaime to get his shot in the spotlight for years, and now it’s here, there’s a lot of excitement going around on social media.

So excited for blue beetle — Shadow *in costume* (@ShadowsHome) October 16, 2021

BLUE BEETLE COSTUME SO SICK#DCFanDome — David (@psionic_david) October 16, 2021

That Blue Beetle costume art 🔥🔥🔥#DCFanDome — What If I Comics (@Whatificomics) October 16, 2021

THE BLUE BEETLE LIVE ACTION MOVIE SUIT CONCEPT ART LOOKS SO GOOD pic.twitter.com/Gvx7ejcMUS — Luke (@qLxke_) October 16, 2021

Jaime Reyes suits up as Blue Beetle and brags about having the best super-hero costume out there! Excited to see this character adaptation will have a latino background. #DCFanDome pic.twitter.com/WzuvJSaJsW — Andres Restrepo (@AndresRestrepo) October 16, 2021

The other notable thing about this concept art is the presence of the Kord Industries tower behind Reyes. Ted Kord, of course, was the second Blue Beetle, the Silver Age hero who took over from the Golden Age’s Dan Garrett. Kord and Reyes are often closely linked, so DC fans will be pleased by this hint that Kord could also be appearing in the film. Another interconnected character is time-traveler Booster Gold, but we haven’t heard anything about his involvement in the movie just yet. But fingers crossed.

Blue Beetle has yet to be given a release date, but we do know it’s coming exclusively to streaming on HBO Max.