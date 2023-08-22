Blue Beetle is already DCU’s weakest superhero but James Gunn should thank his lucky stars for Jaime Reyes

As if It wasn’t enough that the disappointment that was The Flash had infected Blue Beetle’s box office performance, Angel Manuel Soto went ahead and made DCU’s newest superhero also its weakest. But as far as James Gunn is concerned, he should be clinking glasses of champagne and celebrating that the live-action Jaime Reyes got to see the light of day.

By Gunn’s admission, Jaime Reyes is part of the new and rebooted DCU and its first character. Superman, Supergirl, Batman, etc of the upcoming DCU will come later, but Blue Beetle has already cemented its protagonist’s status.

Jaime Reyes is the cinematic universe’s frailest superhero

Photo via Warner Bros.

Oh, yes, he is super powerful, with the scarab aka Khaji-Da fusing with his brain and body cells, and providing him with the coolest tech and weapons. It even allows him to overpower and defeat the pumped-up Ignacio Carapax. But all that magnificence can be copied by anyone like Victoria Kord, who has the means to download the Scarab’s code.

What if the next person to copy the code decides to give it to not one man with an OMAC suit, but 100 of them? Jaime had a tough enough time getting Carapax under control and then beating him — even that didn’t happen without someone coming to his aid and distracting Victoria’s bodyguard. It is hard to imagine him winning and living to tell the tale if the Scarab’s rather easily accessible code falls into the hands of a villain with even bigger ambitions and, well, someone who doesn’t make sloppy plans like the late Victoria Kord.

Also, don’t forget Khaji-Da gave up on protecting Jaime halfway through his fight with Carapax… I shudder to think how he will fare against the likes of Doctor Alchemy or Maxwell Lord.

Now, I can hear you asking why I am not considering Batman as the weakest superhero, when his power also resides in his gadgets? Well, then it is time to remind you that Bruce Wayne’s true power ain’t his suits or his flashy gadgets — it is his combat skills and ability to think on his feet. The never-ending “Superman vs Batman” discussion exists because of this very reason.

But, time to address that second half of the headline…

Jaime Reyes is James Gunn’s salvation

Photo via Warner Bros.

Well, it is pretty obvious, isn’t it? If Blue Beetle hadn’t been made — or worse, if it had mapped the disappointing footsteps of The Flash with terrifying accuracy — James Gunn’s DCU would have been subjected to harsh judgments, and wouldn’t have received the major vote of confidence it now enjoys because, honestly, Jaime Reyes is the perfect superhero, and Blue Beetle is the most engaging superhero-debut film compared to ones MCU, DCEU, or any other franchise has released in the last few years. I am ready to fight to death on this, so don’t you dare challenge me on my newfound admiration, love, and appreciation (sprinkled with some healthy and respectful ardor for Xolo Maridueña).

We know, Gunn has nothing to do with Blue Beetle’s conception, but anyone who has spent enough time on X (formerly and fondly remembered as Twitter) knows that’s not how many DC fans judge the cinematic universe’s shortcomings and developments.

If Blue Beetle hadn’t existed and didn’t let Xolo Maridueña work his magic on screen, Gunn would have The Flash tainting the beginning of his DCU journey. If Blue Beetle had met lowly expectations of it being another DC dud, then Gunn would have to make peace with two movies he endorsed stinking up with bad reviews, and messing with the welcome he expects to grace his DCU.

But now, it has set a positive tone for Gunn’s DCU and renewed faith in the rebooted universe, magnificently setting the stage for what comes next.

Blue Beetle is currently in theaters.