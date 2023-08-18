‘Blue Beetle’ post-credits scenes, explained

Warning: Spoilers for Blue Beetle to follow.

We’re merely hours away from Blue Beetle‘s triumphant bow in cinemas everywhere, and with refreshingly scaled-down stakes, a rock-solid emotional backbone, and a star-making performance from leading man Xolo Maridueña, the DC faithful are going to be eating better than ever this weekend.

And to make matters even better, continuity loyalties will have no impact on one’s desire to see Blue Beetle. Though the movie is technically set in the DC Extended Universe, it’s been long since confirmed that Jaime Reyes and his new best friend Khaji-Da will be tagging along for the transition into James Gunn’s new DC Universe, where the future of the character will continue to unfold. And even without those promises, it still makes for a great standalone origin story for you casual viewers out there.

Speaking of continuity, it’s high time we addressed the same elephant in the room that always rolls back up with the release of a new superhero movie; is there post-credits scenes, and if so, what’s their deal?

Does Blue Beetle have any post-credits scenes?

Blue Beetle follows the standard post-credits scene formula, namely one mid-credits scene and one post-credits scene, with the mid-credits scene teasing exciting continuity developments while the post-credits scene acts as a fun little morsel for audiences to chuckle at before leaving the theater.

What happens in Blue Beetle’s post-credits scenes?

The mid-credits scene sees the old hideout of Ted Kord – the original Blue Beetle and Jenny Kord’s father – boot itself up before the main computer receives a choppy audio transmission. The transmission reveals that Kord, thought to be long dead, is actually still alive. Exactly what this could mean for Jaime’s story going forward is anyone’s guess, but we could very well be in the timeline where Blue Beetle teams up with Blue Beetle down the line, and that sounds like the exact sort of story we’d want Gunn to get his hands on.

As for the post-credits scene, those who stick around for it will be greeted by a charming cartoon sequence featuring the character El Chapulín Colorado, a Mexican superhero based on the satirical 1970s television series of the same name, and a show that Jaime’s uncle Rudy is hinted to be a fan of during the events of the film.