‘Blue Beetle’ set video shows carnage

A set video from DC Film’s Blue Beetle movie shows the young hero dealing with destruction.

The video was posted on Twitter by Besoura Azul Central and it shows the glorious new suit in action. In the video, Blue Beetle (Xolo Maridueña) is seen on top of a smoking car with the top of it badly destroyed. Presumably, he just landed on it after falling. He scrambles to get off of it and backs away, seeming entirely confused about the situation and trying to get things under control.

It’s possible that this is one of Blue Beetle’s first outings as a superhero. Underneath that blue and black superpowered armor is Mexican-American teen Jaime Reyes. He lived a normal life with family and friends until one day he discovers an alien scarab that attaches to his body and he becomes the Blue Beetle.

Maridueña stars in the breakthrough role that will have DC’s first solo live-action Mexican-American superhero. The actor’s best known as Miguel Diaz from Netflix’s Cobra Kai, in which he plays an innocent nerd turned badass karate fighter thanks to the tutelage of Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka).

Set photos of the Blue Beetle costume were recently released, and it has seemed to gain the approval of the fanbase. In the shots, Maridueña is seen without the mask, doing stunt work, and acting casual.

Angel Manuel Soto (Charm City Kings) will be directing the movie, and he’s spoken about how important it is to involve their culture in this project. He’s also set to direct the untitled Transformers franchise film, but currently, there isn’t a release date.

The cast of the movie includes Bruna Marquezine, Susan Sarandon, and Raoul Trujillo as the villain Carapax the Indestructible Man.

Blue Beetle is set to be released to theaters in the United States on Aug. 18, 2023.