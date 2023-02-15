Blumhouse boss has a random musing that stirs up plenty of bizarre speculation

Jason Blum‘s Blumhouse Productions has ushered in a new golden age of horror. His studio got its start with the enormously profitable and popular Paranormal Activity movies and has gone on to bring us smash hits like Get Out, Happy Death Day, Halloween (2018), Us, The Invisible Man, and M3GAN. So when Blum speaks, we listen.

But a cryptic new tweet has fans confused and curious about what might be coming down the pipeline:

I keep thinking about monster trucks. — Jason Blum (@jason_blum) February 15, 2023

Well, monster trucks are indeed pretty cool, but could this be some kind of tease for an upcoming monster truck horror movie? The replies on social media certainly seem to think so. An obvious candidate would be the spookiest monster truck of them all: Grave Digger:

Imagine a monster truck that's been given an automatic driver program that's been highjacked by hackers so it can track down people and kill them. Crushing cars and smashing down buildings…. that's what i think about lately. pic.twitter.com/jHMXfgOIOF — Your Canadian GirlFriend (@YourCanadianGF) February 15, 2023

Please lord let there be a killer monster truck movie (perhaps possessed by the spirit of a serial killer?) coming:

Jason if this is code for you making a monster truck movie in the vein of Christine then just let me know by responding. — BSL 🎄 (@bigscreenleaks) February 15, 2023

If we can see some young actors being eaten by a monster truck, we’ll die happy:

The best you’ll get is this guy pic.twitter.com/0DYRSxLMvm — Daily_Dose_of_Mighty_Mac (@Freddyfazbeer1) February 15, 2023

We can only concur:

Monster Trucks horror movie pic.twitter.com/uav1FeFi3Q — Chris (@Kermit_dafrogYo) February 15, 2023

The only types of truck we’re into are of the monstrous kind:

God bless Jacket, having correct opinions since birth — Chicken Man Jacket! (🇺🇲/🇲🇽) (@ChickenManJackt) February 15, 2023

Though this might be going a teeny bit too far:

Like this one? pic.twitter.com/D6oUVsGTI7 — KryFuZe – THE SMELL OF FEAR OUT NOW! (@real_kryfuze) February 15, 2023

At this point, it’s worth mentioning that the rich seam of monster truck movie mayhem has already been tapped by 2003’s Monster Man, in which a group of young people on a cross-country trip are terrorized by a satanic monster truck driven by a man who collects human limbs.

Could a reboot be coming from Blumhouse? We’re keeping our axles crossed.