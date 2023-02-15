Blumhouse boss has a random musing that stirs up plenty of bizarre speculation
Jason Blum‘s Blumhouse Productions has ushered in a new golden age of horror. His studio got its start with the enormously profitable and popular Paranormal Activity movies and has gone on to bring us smash hits like Get Out, Happy Death Day, Halloween (2018), Us, The Invisible Man, and M3GAN. So when Blum speaks, we listen.
But a cryptic new tweet has fans confused and curious about what might be coming down the pipeline:
Well, monster trucks are indeed pretty cool, but could this be some kind of tease for an upcoming monster truck horror movie? The replies on social media certainly seem to think so. An obvious candidate would be the spookiest monster truck of them all: Grave Digger:
Please lord let there be a killer monster truck movie (perhaps possessed by the spirit of a serial killer?) coming:
If we can see some young actors being eaten by a monster truck, we’ll die happy:
We can only concur:
The only types of truck we’re into are of the monstrous kind:
Though this might be going a teeny bit too far:
At this point, it’s worth mentioning that the rich seam of monster truck movie mayhem has already been tapped by 2003’s Monster Man, in which a group of young people on a cross-country trip are terrorized by a satanic monster truck driven by a man who collects human limbs.
Could a reboot be coming from Blumhouse? We’re keeping our axles crossed.