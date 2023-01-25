Blumhouse boss supports a genius ‘M3GAN’ crossover with a delicious royal twist

Very rarely do incoming movies riding a wave of momentum, social media buzz, and mountainous volumes of memes live up to expectations, but M3GAN fully delivered on its potential of becoming an instant cult classic.

Not only did the sentient killer doll seize the cultural zeitgeist, Gerard Johnston’s PG-13 slasher won rave reviews from critics and an even more enthusiastic response from audiences, and we’ve not even mentioned that the film has already recouped its production budget 10 times over at the box office, was lampooned by Saturday Night Live, and has a sequel on the way.

As a general rule of thumb, horror franchises only head down the crossover route when the creative well is running well and truly dry, but if Blumhouse head honcho Jason Blum can make the genius crossover he’s pitched on Twitter a reality, we’ve got to be talking about the first billion-dollar hit in the genre’s long and illustrious history.

Naturally, we doubt the Royal Family would sign off on such a thing, nor would self-exiled duo Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Then again, the couple do have a deal with Netflix to develop original content, and the latter half of the duo amassed an extensive back catalogue of acting credits before she decided to put her career on hold, so perhaps we can dream.

Harry and M3GAN would be an entirely different proposition from the recent docuseries, that’s more sure, but it would also be destined to find a much less polarizing reception, because who wouldn’t love to see a killer doll make a play for the crown?