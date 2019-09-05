Blumhouse Delivers Thrilling First Trailer For Black Christmas Remake

When it comes to remakes in Hollywood, we’ve certainly seen no shortage of them in recent years – especially in the horror genre. But when I sit down to watch freshly released footage and the Blumhouse logo is there to greet me, I’m immediately filled with a sense of assurance that whatever it is will be worth my time.

Basically, Blumhouse Productions have been responsible for bringing us some of the most exciting horror flicks in recent years. To list off a few, Insidious, Sinister, The Purge and Get Out all came from them, not to mention the highly successful 2018 revisitation of Halloween.

Now, they’re at it again, this time bringing their own brand of terror to Black Christmas. In short, it’s a remake of the 1974 classic starring Olivia Hussey and Margot Kidder, and the first trailer can be found at the top of this article. If you were to ask me, it has a chance of appealing to old and new fans alike, blending elements of the occult with your standard slasher fare and intrigue. Though it’s a very different beast from Scream, I could see fans of that franchise buying tickets to check this out.

As for the remake though, it’ll star the likes of Cary Elwes (Saw), Imogen Poots (Green Room), Aleyse Shannon (Charmed) and Brittany O’Grady (The Messengers), among others, while Sophia Takal directed a script co-written by her and April Wolfe.

And while the official synopsis doesn’t give us much to chew on, here it is:

The killer is about to discover that this generation’s young women aren’t willing to become hapless victims as they mount a fight to the finish.

Black Christmas arrives in theaters on December 13th.