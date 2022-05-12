Blumhouse and Prime Video are taking us back in time for a comedy-slasher with a hint of a murder mystery in the upcoming film Totally Killer.

Production for Totally Killer starts today in Vancouver with Olivia Holt, Randall Park, Julie Bowen, and Kiernan Shipka starring in the film. Deadline first broke the news about the movie that will undoubtedly be the talk of the slasher realm when it debuts.

Director Nahnatchka Khan is thrilled about Totally Killer and has this to say about the project.

“The idea of a horror-comedy time travel movie is, I’m gonna be honest, something I never thought of in my life. So when I was approached by the amazing creatives at Blumhouse and Amazon about Totally Killer, it was just so unique and exciting I had to be involved. And then add this incredible cast on top of that? Everybody get readyyyyyyy.”

Time travel slasher film? You read that right. The synopsis for Totally Killer reads as follows:

“The film follows Jamie whose mom, Pam is terrorized by the resurgence of the Sweet Sixteen Killer—a masked maniac that slaughtered a group of teenage girls in the ‘80s. With the help of her friend Amelia, she travels back in time to 1987 and teams up with the teen version of her mom to try and stop the killer.”

Totally Killer is set for a Prime Video premiere as part of the continued relationship between the powerhouse streaming platform and the horror production company. Several other films within the partnership have been released in the last two years, and you can find them all on Prime Video now.