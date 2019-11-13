Blumhouse’s Black Christmas Remake Gets A PG-13 Rating

Earlier this year, Blumhouse announced that they would be crafting a new take on the 1974 classic, Black Christmas, just in time for the holiday season. And, as any horror fanatic can attest to, there’s no better way to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year than scream-filled jingles and murders under the fluorescent lights dressed on a pine tree.

With that said, the extent to which we’ll witness the gruesome butcherings of these college students has yet to be seen, as the film has officially been confirmed for a PG-13 rating. You can go ahead and check out the exact reasons why down below, but they, as expected, include violence, terror and sexual material.

BLACK CHRISTMAS is rated PG-13: for violence, terror, thematic content involving sexual assault, language, sexual material and drinking…with an open container on campus. Was actually PG until that. — Exhibitor Relations Co. (@ERCboxoffice) November 13, 2019

Though the official MPAA rating more than likely excludes that last bit of information, I really hope that that factoid is just a joke. But I digress…

The upcoming film, which stars Imogen Poots, Brittany O’Grady, Lily Donoghue and Aleyse Shannon, among others, will follow a group of sorority sisters who are stalked by a mysterious figure over Christmas break. What they don’t know, but will soon find out, is that the killings are actually a part of a longstanding college cult – led by the cast’s greatest addition, Cary Elwes.

Honestly, I have mixed feelings about this movie. While I have yet to see The Princess Bride and Glory star or hear his iconic accent in an immersive auditorium setting, I don’t know how swayed I am by this apparent lack of gore. Besides, one look at the trailer up above and I have a pretty good feeling that I’ve been given everything the film has to offer.

Will find out soon enough though if this is another horror hit for the studio, as Black Christmas will touch down in theaters on Friday the 13th of December.