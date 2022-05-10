Blumhouse’s new horror series ‘Unhuman’ gets first trailer

Things are getting bloody in Blumhouse‘s new horror film, Unhuman.

The first look at the horror-comedy is as epic as it is terrifying as a group of high school students set out for a field trip that turns vicious after a bus crash leaves them stranded alongside their beloved teacher.

A voice recording from the United States Office of Civil Defense soon shares that the country is under siege by a chemical attack. What they don’t know, at first, is that the onslaught has caused the human race to become deranged.

It doesn’t take long for them to figure it out, however, and the seven high schoolers must band together to fight the bloodthirsty zombie-esque bad guys before they become their prey. They’re also labeled with superlatives from most likely to survive to most likely to get everyone killed — and the judgments are spot on.

Here’s the synopsis for Unhuman:

“Blumhouse Television and Epix bring you the story of a high school field trip gone bloody awry. Seven misfit students must band together against a growing gang of unhuman savages. The group’s trust in each other is tested to the limit in a brutal, horrifying fight to survive and they must take down the murderous zombie-creatures… before they kill each other first.”

The gory thriller stars Brianne Tju, Ali Gallo, Peter Giles, Benjamin Wadsworth, and Uriah Shelton. You can see Unhuman on digital platforms starting June 3.