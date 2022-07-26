‘Bones and All’ director describes it as a ‘tender and affectionate’ love story ⏤ with cannibals

Director Luca Guadagnino is ready to tell a modern-day love story with a twist. Mixing romance and cannibalism — yes, you read that right ⏤ the upcoming film Bones and All will be brought to life by characters Guadagnino loves.

Bones and All is an adaptation of the novel of the same name written by Camille DeAngelis. For Guadagnino, the project’s appeal stemmed from the characters telling the story, whom he feels very connected to. Speaking to Deadline, he had this to say about the project.

“There is something about the disenfranchised, about people living on the margins of society that I am drawn toward and touched by. I love these characters. The heart of the movie is tender and affectionate towards them. I’m interested in their emotional journeys. I want to see where the possibilities lie for them, enmeshed within the impossibility they face. The movie is for me a meditation on who I am and how I can overcome what I feel, especially if it is something I cannot control in myself. And lastly, and most importantly, when will I be able to find myself in the gaze of the other?”

Phrases like “disenfranchised characters,” “margins of society,” and “emotional journeys” promise a story that’s as multifaceted as it is heart-wrenching. This isn’t going to be a tight angle, bright light, zombie-esque tale ⏤ it’s going to move you and maybe make you feel a bit nauseous at the same time.

Comet Party gives a beautiful synopsis of the novel and a preview of the character Maren, who audiences will soon meet on the big screen.

“Bones & All follows this introverted girl-monster as she meets fellow eaters and potential victims on a search for the father she never knew. And when her travels are finished, Maren must confront the horrific birthright she’d give anything to erase.”

Bones and All stars Taylor Russell, Timothée Chalamet, Jake Horowitz, Chloë Sevigny, David Gordon-Green, Michael Stuhlbarg, André Holland, Jessica Harper, and Mark Rylance. If a horror story mixed with romance and blood-thirst is what you’re craving, you’ll be happy to know that Bones and All is scheduled for release on Nov. 23 after premiering at the Venice International Film Festival in September.