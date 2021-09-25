BossLogic Turns Chris Pratt Into Mario for Super Mario Bros: The Movie

The amount of fan art mashing up Chris Pratt with Mario is of no shortage these days, ever since Nintendo announced on Thursday that the Parks and Rec star would be helming the role of the Italian plumber for Illumination’s Super Mario Bros: The Movie.

One piece of art in particular depicts the likeness of the actor reimagined as Mario, a rendering that is not likely to reflect the art direction of the movie, as ComicBook points out. Renowned artist BossLogic threw his hat in the ring on Twitter by sharing a photo of Pratt and his dinosaur companion, Blue, from Jurassic World, edited to be a kind of realistic, modern American Gothic-esque two shot portrait of Mario and Yoshi posing side-by-side. Check out the piece below:

The image was created in response to a fan’s prompt, asking the artist to edit the original picture, and he definitely delivered.

The Illumination film that is slated to come out in late 2022, which co-stars the likes Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi and Jack Black as Bowser, among others, is likely to take on more of an aesthetic that resembles the cutesy and cartoony look of the videogames. However, BossLogic’s take harkens back to the look of the original 1993 live action Super Mario Bros. film. In that movie, the interpretation on the world of Mario is a wild dino-cyberpunk-mashup, imagining a race of humanoids who evolved from dinosaurs instead of great apes.

Despite some controversies with the casting choices, we’re excited to see how this new Mario movie will turn out. With Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto being actively involved in the production, we’re hoping Super Mario Bros: The Movie will be an authentic interpretation worthy of the price of admission when it hits theaters in North America on December 21, 2022.