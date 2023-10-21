‘Boy was that wrong!’: Longtime ‘James Bond’ producer laughs in the face of irrelevance, but warns they ‘haven’t even begun’ on the reboot

Depending on which day of the week it is, the current front-runner for the new James Bond could quite literally be just about anybody, but it doesn’t sound as though the rumor mill is going to stop turning anytime soon.

Of course, the actors’ strike is going to slow down securing the next iteration of 007, but we could be a lot further away than that from the next iteration of the iconic secret agent after longtime producer Barbara Broccoli warned The Guardian that they “haven’t even begun” piecing the next globetrotting adventure together behind the scenes.

It’s been almost 20 years since Daniel Craig was unveiled to the public, and with the world having moved on leaps and bounds since then, reinvention will once more be the operative word. Having been down this road several times already, the EON Productions boss laughs in the face of “irrelevancy” even being a word in Bond’s orbit.

Image via EON / MGM

“I go back to GoldenEye when everyone was saying ‘the cold war is over, the wall is over, Bond is dead, no need for Bond, the whole world’s at peace and now there’s no villains’ – and boy was that wrong! Daniel gave us the ability to mine the emotional life of the character … and also the world was ready for it. I think these movies reflect the time they are in, and there’s a big, big road ahead reinventing it for the next chapter and we haven’t even begun with that.”

With Amazon now in control of both MGM and Bond, the cinematic stalwart’s next outing will be pivotal in more ways than one. If you need to scratch your itch before then, there’s a reality TV series coming down the pipeline that Brian Cox seemingly agreed to host out of nothing but spite.